WCF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.50.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

