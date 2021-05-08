WCF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.50.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
