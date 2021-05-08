DA Davidson Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $367.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $303.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

