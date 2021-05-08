Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $215.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.41 and a 52 week high of $269.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

