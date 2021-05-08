BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $19.30 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Boot Barn worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 14.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

