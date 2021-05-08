BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $117.65 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

