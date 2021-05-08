Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $36,876.42 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

