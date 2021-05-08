Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $116.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $87.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $3,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

