Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

