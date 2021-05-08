JMP Securities Cuts Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $111.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.84) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

