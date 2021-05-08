Morgan Stanley Boosts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $32.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

DRVN stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,979,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

