Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Lisa G. Trimberger Sells 5,000 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

