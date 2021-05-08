Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman Sells 2,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rick Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00.
Shares of AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,296,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
