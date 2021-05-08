Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman Sells 2,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 4th, Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,296,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

