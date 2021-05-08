Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 5,097 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBZ stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 22.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

