Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 5,097 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CBZ stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
