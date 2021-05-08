Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

