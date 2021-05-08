Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

