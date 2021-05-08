SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $220.40 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

