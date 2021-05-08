Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.44

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 6589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

