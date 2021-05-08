AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

ATR opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock worth $6,743,600 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

