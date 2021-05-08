Credit Suisse Group Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $932.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $936.00 to $932.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $827.21.

Equinix stock opened at $713.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 44.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

