Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $202,965.46 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PH opened at $319.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.