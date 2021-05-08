Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.41

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $101.32, with a volume of 27911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.