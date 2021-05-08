Allworth Financial LP Has $333,000 Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

