Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

TPRKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

