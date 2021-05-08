Allworth Financial LP Acquires 927 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

