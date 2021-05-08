Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

ABNB opened at $151.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

