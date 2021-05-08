Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases $27,540.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

