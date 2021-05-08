Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases $27,540.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
