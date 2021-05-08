Susquehanna Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

