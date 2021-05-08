Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DADA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

DADA stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

