FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $85.69 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $85.69 million and $19.75 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002045 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 756,887,165 coins and its circulating supply is 234,674,142 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

