Opacity (OPCT) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Opacity has a total market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $293,453.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

