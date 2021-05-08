Chronologic (DAY) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $422,693.73 and approximately $268.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

