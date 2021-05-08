MaidSafeCoin (MAID) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $680,053.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $374.65 million and approximately $680,053.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00256969 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 77,371.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.38 or 0.01122463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00782322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.12 or 1.00068518 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

