American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.38

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 916935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.