Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRMW. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

