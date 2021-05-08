American Express (AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 10th

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.