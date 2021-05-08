American Express (AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 10th

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
AXP stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71.
In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
