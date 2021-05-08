Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.99.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

