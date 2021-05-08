Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.99.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
