Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

