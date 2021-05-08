Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$119.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of C$36.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$115.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.19. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$49.25 and a 52 week high of C$123.50.
Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,894,876.32.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.