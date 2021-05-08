Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$119.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of C$36.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$115.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.19. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$49.25 and a 52 week high of C$123.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,894,876.32.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

