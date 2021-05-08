Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $65.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of APO stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,003 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,095. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

