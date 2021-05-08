Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $201.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.