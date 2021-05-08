Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $227.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $202.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

