JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

