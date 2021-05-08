Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Up 2.9%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.92. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -220.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

