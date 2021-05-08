Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.14 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

