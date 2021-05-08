Insider Selling: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.