Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $107,978.78 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $107,978.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

