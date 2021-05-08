Unifi Protocol DAO Price Down 2.1% This Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $24.77 or 0.00042263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $89.09 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00326494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.