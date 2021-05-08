Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

