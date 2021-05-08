Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

