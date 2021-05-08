Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $18.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

